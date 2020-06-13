A new startup lets you rent converted Ford Transit camper vans through an app for $200 a night — here's how it works

Cabana is creating mobile hotel rooms built on 2019 Ford Transit camper vans.

The platform is currently only available in Seattle, but has plans to launch in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Denver, Colorado in the next year.

The campers all include a queen bed, an indoor kitchen with a sink and refrigerator, stowable table, and a bathroom with a toilet and shower.

Some builds also have an exterior slide-out kitchen unit and a pop-up tent.

The booking costs change according to the time of year, but the vans are typically $US200 per night.

Cabana, mobile hotel rooms built on converted 2019 Ford Transit camper vans, recently received $US3.5 million in seed funding and is set to launch in new locations this year.

Cabana, which was founded in 2019, functions similarly to an RV rental website, but with a more niche focus in converted Ford camper vans. All of the vans have similar set layouts and are owned by Cabana – instead of crowdsourced and rented like Outdoorsy – which means every unit can be serviced by the Cabana team and is guaranteed to be off-grid capable with its own power and water systems.

The company’s converted Ford Transits – a popular camper van base – have similar features as any hotel room, including a bed, a bathroom, storage units, and a kitchen space, but with the added bonus of being mobile. Like many hotels, the booking price changes according to the time of year, but the typical cost is around $US200 per night, including insurance, cleaning, and booking fees.

Cabana has already launched its Seattle branch, where the startup is currently headquartered, but has plans to dive into locations across California and in Denver later in the year. This move to expand may also be coming at an ideal time: RV rental companies have seen a spike in bookings as more states have started coming out of lockdown. Keep scrolling to see more:

The Cabana booking system is done through a mobile app, where all of Cabana’s booking functions live.

Cabana Cabana.

Booking a Cabana van is as straightforward as booking a hotel room, but with the extra step of selecting a check-in and checkout location.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

There are several check-in and drop off location options, including spots by the largest airport in each city that Cabana will be available in.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

However, like any vehicle rental business, there are restrictions as to who can operate a Cabana van.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

Only customers who have booked the reservation, are over the age of 25, and have a driver’s licence are allowed to operate the vans.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

The Cabana app also serves a “concierge” for contactless check-ins and checkouts: the app can unlock the van to begin a booked journey.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

However, there are mile limitations for the bookings. Customers receive 200 miles for the first night, and 100 extra miles for every additional night.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

Any travels past that will be logged at $US0.35 per mile.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

The vans can accommodate up to four people while parked and two people while on the road.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

The bed is lined with an eight-inch thick, 74-inch long memory foam queen mattress with four pillows.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

The interior kitchen space include a 30-litre refrigerator drawer, sink, and hidden trash bin.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

Cabana partnered with local companies for several amenities inside of the van.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

For example, the single-serving K-cups for the coffee maker are filled with Storyville Coffee beans, and the cups are produced by MiiR, a climate neutral drinkware company. Both companies are Washington-based.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

Even the bamboo toilet paper is locally sourced from Seattle-based Cloud Paper.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

For meals or work on the road, there’s a removable bamboo table behind the swivel passenger seat and in front of the pull-out third seat.

Cabana Cabana.

Like any hotel room, the Cabana vans are lined with a series of storage spaces, including a wardrobe, two cabinets for suitcases, and a rear gear garage for larger items.

Cabana Cabana.

Certain van builds also have larger storage spaces depending on other customer add-ons.

Cabana Cabana.

For vacations in the winter, the van includes a thermostat and heater that receives its power from the van’s fuel supply.

Cabana Cabana.

But for summer trips, there’s a ceiling fan to cool down the interior.

Cabana Cabana.

The van also includes a bathroom that consists of a shower and a five-gallon toilet.

Cabana Cabana.

The shower consists of a ceiling fan and complimentary shampoo, body wash, and conditioner. Its floor, table, and steps are made of bamboo for an extra luxurious and sustainable touch.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

There’s also an exterior shower that can be pulled out from the garage for a quick wash after a swim or a muddy hike.

Cabana Cabana.

Cleaning wipes and drinking water comes complimentary.

Cabana Cabana.

There are several light sources across the interior, including lights above the pillows and bed, bathroom lights, and lights across the general interior and exterior rear.

Cabana Cabana.

Cabana’s units also include WiFi and a 24-inch smart TV by the bed for extra entertainment inside the van.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

But for outdoor lounging, the vans come with camp chairs that can be used with pop-up tents that come with certain builds.

Cabana Cabana.

The pop-up tents aren’t the extra optional add-on: some builds also come with exterior kitchens that can pull out from the garage space. These kitchens come with dual burner propane stoves, a sink, and counter space for food preparation.

Cabana Cabana.

The van’s water supply is sourced from its 45-gallon fresh water tank that holds enough water for 80 minutes of showers.

Cabana Cabana.

The tank will likely need to be refilled every four to five days, according to Cabana.

Cabana Cabana.

Source: Cabana

There’s also a grey water tank for waste from the sink and shower.

Cabana Cabana.

For charging electronics on the go, the vans are equipped with USB and electrical outlets throughout the interior, including in the garage and by the bed and kitchen.

Cabana Cabana.

All of these amenities are powered by two batteries, 200-watt solar panels, an alternator, and an inverter.

Photos by Daniel Benjamin, @daniebenjaminphoto9 Cabana.

The batteries can independently last up to 18 hours without using the motor or solar panels.

Cabana Cabana.

However, the rental vans also come with plugs that allow for connection to shore power and water lines for a more steady source of electricity and water.

Cabana Cabana.

Cabana took several security measures in its vans to ensure the safety of its occupants, such as including a hidden safe in the van, implementing shades over every window, and using “industry-standard car safety measures.”

Cabana Cabana.

