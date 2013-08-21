Woman's Leg Severed After Cab Jumps Curb And Ploughs Into Sidewalk In Midtown Manhattan

A cab reportedly jumped a curb at 49th Street and 6th Avenue in midtown Manhattan early Tuesday afternoon and hit several pedestrians.

NBC New York reports that one woman, a 23-year-old British tourist, has been hurt, and police and emergency responders are on the scene near Radio City Music Hall.

The injured woman’s leg was severed in the accident, NBC reports. A nearby plumber used a belt to make a tourniquet for the woman before paramedics arrived.

The cab driver hit the woman as he was swerving to avoid a bicyclist, according to NBC.

Celebrity physician Dr. Oz was apparently on scene to help the woman as well, DNAinfo reports. Oz told NBC that the tourniquet was “very smart thinking” and likely saved the woman’s life.

This tweet from NBC News’s Bradd Jaffy shows the scene:

Looks like at least 3 people injured – person who looks most hurt is in the bushes pic.twitter.com/ay7JzLGR9Z

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) August 20, 2013

