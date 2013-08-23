Cab Driver Who Severed Leg Of NYC Tourist Should Have Had Licence Suspended Months Ago

Twitter/BraddJaffy The scene at Rockefeller Center after a cab jumped the curb and hit a tourist.

The New York City cab driver who hit a tourist near Rockefeller Center and severed part of her leg earlier this week had enough points on his licence to have it suspendedin April.

Faysal Himon, the 24-year-old driver of the cab, has several violations on his record, the New York Post reports. In 2010, the year he got his cab driving licence, he got in a crash that injured a passenger.

Since then, Himon has been cited for running a red light, driving 65 mph in a 45-mph zone, and making an improper turn, according to the Post.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission told The New York Times that Himon’s licence could have been suspended as early as April, but the violations were apparently overlooked.

“He did in fact meet the threshold for a temporary suspension in April 2013, but it was not seen until yesterday,” a TLC spokesman told The Times. “It was not noticed.”

The TLC is in the process of suspending his licence now.

Earlier this week, Himon hit a 23-year-old British tourist with his cab, severing her foot and leading to her leg being partially amputated, when he swerved to avoid a bicyclist.

In an interview with the Post, Himon blamed the accident on road rage.

He said his taxi driver job is too stressful and that he got upset when a biker got in his way and banged on his car. Himon said he accelerated to get around the biker, then lost control of the car.

New York City police are investigating the accident and deciding whether to charge Himon with a crime.

