Hollywood Talent Agency That Reps Jennifer Aniston And Drew Barrymore Is Raising $20 Million To Start A VC Fund

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fortune found an SEC filing that shows a Hollywood talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, wants to begin representing startups.It’s raising up to $20 million for a new venture capital fund. In 2007, CAA tried to invest in startups through a partnership with VC firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, but the plan fell through.



CAA declined to comment on the filing, but Fortune notes the paperwork was signed by its managing partner, Michael Rubel. CAA is one of the top agencies in Hollywood, representing actresses like Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

