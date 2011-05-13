Congressional Candidate Needs A Pep Talk From "Rudy," Then "Gets Sh*t" Done In These Insane YouTube Ads

Democrat Dan Adler is running in a special election for California 36th District Congressional seat and he’s trying to win some last minute viral buzz with some wacky and offbeat campaign ads.



In this one, he gets a pep talk from actor Sean Astin, famous to Notre Dame (and sappy sports movie) lovers everywhere as “Rudy.” (Via SI’s Pablo Torre)

Not crazy enough? How about this one with former child star (and Astin’s mother) Patty Duke, featuring the tag line: “Dan Adler: You Get Shit Done.”

Alder is former talent agency and Walt Disney executive, whose wife is a Korean and whose father was a Holocaust survivor. Alder’s party primary is next Tuesday.

