Did Anthony Daniels Just Confirm His Return As C-3PO In 'Star Wars Episode VII' By Accident?

A slip of the tongue may have confirmed Anthony Daniels's reprisal of C-3PO in 'Star Wars: Episode VII.'

Fans were practically begging Anthony Daniels, the actor who played C-3PO in all six “Star Wars”movies, if he would soon reprise his role as the beloved protocol droid, during his panel at New York Comic Con.

“Who wants to ask about Episode 7?” Daniels asked sarcastically at the beginning. The crowd roared.

“Well, tough!” he replied.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams are keeping the casting of the seventh instalment tightly under wraps.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian are only rumoured to return, according to IMDb.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in Episodes III through VI, told Bleeding Cool in September that despite his recent surgery for complications of his gigantism, “I intend to pursue the role of Chewbacca for Episode VII.”

At Comic Con, Daniels riffed on the notorious secrecy. He said he’d gladly give attendees the exclusive casting news, but he supposed George Lucas had secret cameras hidden in the convention hall.

“They have eyes everywhere,” he shuddered.

But 45 minutes later, during the Q&A portion, Daniels slipped.

Audience member: You’re the only actor who did all six movies. AD: Yeah. I’m the only one who did all six movies. Audience: And maybe seven? AD: That was sneaky, sneaky, sneaky. There was a “Clones War” movie, I think, I’m not sure about that. I lose track. Yes, I’m the only actor to be in all seven, because either people died or they got — [Audience gasps] AD: Six, whatever! [Cheers] AD: I didn’t mean it. [Daniels looks up, and begins speaking to George Lucas at the imaginary hidden cameras.] I was just teasing them! All right, I’ll see you later then.

Could it have been a slip of the tongue, or a Freudian slip?

