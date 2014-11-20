How C. Wonder Became One Of The Hottest Fashion Brands In America

Courtesy C. Wonder C. Wonder’s Soho store in New York City.

In just three years, C. Wonder has become one of the top lifestyle brands.

Morgan Stanley recently named the fashion retailer one of the top accessories companies, along with industry heavyweights Michael Kors, Coach, Tory Burch, and Vera Bradley.

The retailer had a controversial beginning, thanks to drama fuelled by founder Chris Burch’s celebrity ex-wife Tory Burch.

Fans of C. Wonder love its preppy aesthetic, bright colours, and accessories galore. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted wearing the gear.

The company has 32 regular and outlet stores right now, but is planning an international expansion.

It’s very possible that C. Wonder could be coming to a city near you.

