C-SPAN is investigating why its feed mysteriously broadcast Russian state television

C-SPAN said Thursday it is investigating why its online feed began broadcasting Russia Today, the Russian state-sponsored English news network.

In a statement on Thursday, the network said that while it suspected the mistake was internal, it was examining the issue.

“This afternoon the online feed for C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming. We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue,” the network said in an email.

Russia Today denied that it cut into the broadcast, citing C-SPAN’s own statement.

“RT in no way has cut into that broadcast; C-SPAN says (statement on Twitter) that it is an internal routing issue. Hope this clears things up,” Anna Belkina told Business Insider in a statement.

The statements both came after the clip went viral online, stoking snark and speculation from online commenters, who noted RT’s positive coverage of President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming president’s positive statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

