C-3PO star Anthony Daniels on dropping out of law school to become an actor, his first meeting with George Lucas, and what his Star Wars character has taught him

He recently interviewed Anthony Daniels, who is best known as playing C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise.

After originally turning down a meeting with George Lucas, Daniels reconsidered after seeing a painting by Ralph McQuarrie of the character.

When it comes to career advice, Daniels says to “be clear about your goal” and then “pursue your goal, whatever it is.”

With the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” I couldn’t help but speak to C-3PO star Anthony Daniels.

Daniels originally studied law for two years before dropping out to pursue amateur dramatics at Rose Bruford College. Upon graduating in 1974, he worked at BBC Radio and for the National Theatre of Great Britain. During his time there, he was invited to meet George Lucas, who was casting for Star Wars. Daniels got the part of C-3PO and has played the character in more Star Wars movies than any other actor. His Star Wars journey spans 40 years and his perspectives, insights, and stories are captured in his new book, “I Am C-3PO.”

In the below conversation, Anthony Daniels talks about why he dropped out of law school to pursue a career as an actor, what he learned from meeting George Lucas, why C-3PO has resonated with audiences, the hardest moment he’s had to overcome, and his best career advice.

Dan Schawbel: Why did you decide to make this career switch, especially when lawyers on average have more job security and higher pay than entertainers?

Anthony Daniels: I made a choice that I should have had the bravery to make earlier in my life, because the only thing I ever wanted to do was to be an actor. But, quite rightly, my parents thought I should pursue other ideas, other careers, as you suggest, that would make money. My soul took over, and I finally realised there was no real way of carrying on unless I did what I needed to do.

DS: You originally turned down a meeting with George Lucas, who was casting for Star Wars. Why did you turn it down – then reconsider – and how did that meeting change you personally and professionally?

AD: Having spent three years at drama school, learning to be pretty much a stage actor and so on, I felt it was not appropriate. I thought it was beneath me in my stupidity – and in my naivety – to take a role where I would be completely invisible as a human being, pretending to be a machine. What changed my mind was Ralph McQuarrie’s concept painting that showed us a character that possibly had more human emotion written in his face than some of the human actors.

I was encouraged forcibly to meet George Lucas and that meeting changed my life. You’ll never know where your life is going to go otherwise. But, in this case, I jumped on a bandwagon without quite knowing where it was going. But meeting such a remarkable man, seeing such a remarkable piece of two-dimensional art, reading a remarkable script in which George had written a remarkable character, how could I say no? That choice of saying yes has taken me around the planet many times, given me friends that I have never met and hope to gradually meet – the fans over the years to come. Maybe I haven’t played Hamlet or a King Lear, but I have had extraordinary experiences of being on “The Muppet Show,” “Sesame Street,” “The Donny and Marie Osmond Show,” “The Academy Awards,” and other strange events that have cheered me on the way.

DS: C-3PO is a robot but displays human qualities. How are you like the character you play on the screen, and why do you think he resonates with so many people?

AD: I think C-3PO resonates with many people because he does have overt human qualities, which are not normally attributed to a machine. He is allowed in the scripts that he’s being given to show emotions that, if a human were to do, they would be slightly overblown and embarrassing. They’d be emotions that we’re taught to hide as adults. I have learned through talking to fans that C-3PO speaks very clearly to those among us who find it uneasy to be in human society, who are not comfortable being with people, and who have to really work hard to read the unspoken messages and the way people communicate with each other. He gives comfort to people who feel lonely or who have been bullied in some way. I have enjoyed hearing about it as an aspect of something I never thought to receive from having given a performance. As for what we share, I don’t know. I hope, above all, a sense of loyalty. Without loyalty to our fellow humans, we would all feel a bit lonely.

DS: What was your hardest moment as a performer that tested you and made you a stronger person, and what can we learn from that experience?

AD: Being in the original Star Wars film, and what happened subsequently, was not a comfortable experience both physically and emotionally. When the choice came to be in the second film, “The Empire Strikes Back,” I realised it was a kind of obligation or duty. And as an actor, it’s a job. But also, I’ve become very fond of the character and didn’t feel able to abandon him. It took tenacity to carry on.

DS: What’s your best piece of career advice?

AD: Be clear about your goal. To know where you’re heading. And that doesn’t mean you can’t change your goal at some point, but you need to have thought it out and you need to pursue it. But at the same time, keeping an open mind, don’t flip flop, but pursue your goal, whatever it is.

