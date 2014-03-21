BYU Player Tries To Stop A Fast Break With Sneaky Trip, Gets Flagrant Foul Instead

Oregon has one of the most high-powered offenses in the country, but this is not a recommended way to slow them down.

With 14:22 left in the first half, BYU’s Nate Austin got tangled up with Oregon’s Ben Carter. When Carter tried to get up, Austin grabbed him by the ankle and tripped him.

The referee was standing right there, though, and called a flagrant foul.

Good effort:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.