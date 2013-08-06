Brigham Young University Had The Perfect Response To Being Named Most 'Stone-Cold Sober' School

Brigham Young University is celebrating in style after the Princeton Review named it the most “stone-cold sober” school in the country for the 16th year in a row.

BYU is the No. 1 Stone Cold Sober school for the 16th year running. Let’s celebrate our Sweet 16 right. pic.twitter.com/LfRyZw1ImV

— BYU (@BYU) August 5, 2013

Their counterpart on the Princeton Review’s “party school” list was not as thrilled.

