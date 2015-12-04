BYU freshman facing suspension for throwing an ugly sucker-punch

BYU freshman guard Nick Emery was ejected after throwing an ugly sucker-punch at a Utah player on Wednesday night.

Emery, who was playing just his fifth game after serving a 2-year Mormon mission, was moving into position for a rebound when he punched a Utah player in the face. He then stared down and taunted the player.

The Utah player who was punched, Brandon Taylor, told the media after the game that Emery said something “very foul.”

None of the officials saw the punch live, but after Taylor got up, you can see him tell the officials to go look at the replay. They did, and Emery was ejected.

Emery was averaging 21.7 points per game in the three games prior to the one against Utah, but is now likely to be suspended just as he was starting to heat up.

Utah won the game 83-75.

Here is the full video, via ESPN.

