Two BYU Football Players Were Kicked Out Of School For This Savage Brawl In A Mexican Restaurant

A violent fight that broke out around 3 a.m. on Halloween night in a 24-hour Mexican restaurant in Provo, Utah has left two Brigham Young football players to be kicked out of school, off the team and facing misdemeanour assault charges. (h/t Big Lead Sports)



According to The Salt Lake Tribune, police conducted interviews and reviewed the surveillance tape to identify the people involved, which included two Cougars players. It escalated when a woman was allegedly punched in the face.

Watch the gruesome footage of the fight below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.