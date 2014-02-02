BYU-Idaho Uses War Imagery In Bizarre Anti-Masturbation Video

A video from the Housing and Student Living Office of Brigham Young University-Idaho is using war imagery to warn students about the perils of masturbation.

The video, first posted to YouTube in December but recently found by Raw Story, is titled “Wounded on the Battlefield,” and starts with a voiceover from University President Kim B. Clark, who describes the “great war” against masturbation as a “battle” against an “enemy” that is “cruel, ruthless, and relentless.”

The first minute of the video shows footage of a young man walking to his apartment, then later staring at a computer screen. But then it takes a turn into the truly weird.

“The young man is spiritually wounded on the battlefield of the great war,” Clark says, before the video transitions to show him wounded and lying on the ground in a scene reminiscent of a World War II film.

Essentially, the message of the video is that if you don’t tell your roommate to stop masturbating (or tell the university), it’s like leaving him wounded to die on the battlefield.

“In our modern society, the enemy has spread fear of getting involved when someone’s in trouble, and has fostered a social stigma against people who speak up in the face of evil,” Clark says over ominous background music. “The enemy whispers, ‘Don’t get involved. It’s not your problem.'”

Arturo Garcia writes at Raw Story:

Of course, the roommate goes to his fallen friend’s (metaphorical) rescue, delivering him to what seems to be a church official before they (and several young female churchgoers) celebrate his return to “normalcy.” Comments have been disabled on the video’s YouTube page, but reviews elsewhere describe it as“awkward and creepy,” and “bizarre.”

You can watch the entire thing below:

