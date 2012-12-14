Investing Legend Byron Wien Predicted 10 Big Surprises For 2012 — Here's How They Actually Did

Photo: Bloomberg

Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien has a long history of guessing what could surprise us in the upcoming year. He’s posted a list every year since 1986, which includes his time at Morgan Stanley.”My definition of a surprise is a market-influencing event that the average investor would assign only a one-out-of-three chance of taking place during the year,” writes Wien.



Typically, around half of his surprises actually happen.

We’ve checked Wien’s 2012 surprises, and we’ve given him an above-average score of 50.3 per cent.

Some of his surprises were spot on. Some were dead wrong. And some were worthy of partial credit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.