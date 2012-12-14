Investing Legend Byron Wien Predicted 10 Big Surprises For 2012 — Here's How They Actually Did

Photo: Bloomberg
Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien has a long history of guessing what could surprise us in the upcoming year. He’s posted a list every year since 1986, which includes his time at Morgan Stanley.”My definition of a surprise is a market-influencing event that the average investor would assign only a one-out-of-three chance of taking place during the year,” writes Wien.
Typically, around half of his surprises actually happen.
We’ve checked Wien’s 2012 surprises, and we’ve given him an above-average score of 50.3 per cent.
Some of his surprises were spot on. Some were dead wrong. And some were worthy of partial credit.
RIGHT
Wien really hit the nail on the head with this call, correctly forecasting the price drop due to increase share of shale and less dependency on oil from the Middle East. After a brief spike in early 2012, oil prices hit $85/barrel and reached a low of $77.72 on June 28. Currently, the price per barrel hovers from $85 to $90.
Tally: 1.0/1.0
RIGHT
The S&P 500 started the year below 1300, but eclipsed 1400 in March before reaching a high of 1465.77 in mid-September.
Tally: 2.0/2.0
HALF RIGHT
In the third quarter, unemployment managed to break through the 8% barrier, making half of Wien's prediction come true. However, GDP growth remains mired below 3%.
Tally: 2.5/3.0
PARTLY RIGHT
The Republicans squandered the opportunity to reclaim the Senate, while Democrats fell short of the 25 seats they needed to pick up to avoid being the minority in the House. However, he was bang-on in predicting 'Romney is the Republican nominee, but is viewed as lackluster.'
Tally: 3.0/4.0
RIGHT
This one is a bit harder to score as a 'long-lasting' plan can only be confirmed after more than a year. But we're giving Wien full credit on this one. Euro leaders have agreed on a plan that keeps Greece solvent and in the E.U. The effects are already being seen in Europe, where stock markets are up and yields are down.
Tally: 4.0/5.0
WRONG
Though there has been a definite increase in awareness of cyber threats, there has yet to be a reported incident in which a government or a bank fell prey to a major cyber attack. There were no short-term bank closings or a G-20 meeting on the matter, which Wien predicted.
Tally: 4.0/6.0
WRONG
Congress is certainly doing its fair share of talking about spending cuts as the fiscal cliff looms, but this talk has yet to translate into any action. The only cuts locked in for 2013 as of now are the Super Committee's sequestration cuts.
Tally: 4.5/8.0
PARTLY RIGHT
This prediction is a mixed bag for Wien. Al-Assad seems to be on his way out of office, though he has not been formally deposed. Iran's economy has been devastated by crippling sanctions. However, reports which indicate that Hamas has never been stronger and the continued unrest in Egypt make the Arab Spring look like a teenager with growing pains -- not a mature adult.
Tally: 5.0/9.0
1/3 RIGHT
India's BSE 500 was the only index to meet Wien's criterion, with a YTD return over 27%. By comparison, the Shenzhen 'A' Share Index has declined by about 2.7% this year, while Brazil's Bovespa Index returned slightly over 3%.
FINAL TALLY: 5.3/10.0
