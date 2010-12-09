Byron Wien Calls For New Highs In Stocks, After Getting 9 Out Of 10 Predictions Wrong In 2010

Byron Wien, formerly of Morgan Stanley and Pequot Capital Management, has just called for the S&P 500 to go to new records in 2011.



Sounds great!

And Byron could use a nice happy bull market, given that he got an astounding 90% of his predictions last year wrong.

Wien came out guns blazing at the start of 2010, making a series of predictions about U.S. and global markets that have, well, failed to come through.

Wien, who is now with Blackstone, makes these top 10 predictions every year.

So how did he do in 2010, prediction by prediction?

