Byron Wien: It's Amazing That The Market Ever Goes Up With A Political Situation This Horrible

Blackstone‘s Byron Wien remains super bullish according to his latest monthly note, and he’s particularly heartened by the fact that market goes up despite the toxicity in Washington:



The poor performance of the stock market since April has convinced many that the economy is going to slide back into recession. Some argue that over the years we have learned that the market often sees trouble coming before the weak data appears. While market valuations seem reasonable based on projected earnings, a resumption of the downturn would throw earnings estimates into question. Aside from the normal economic indicators, there is concern that health care costs will be increasing under new legislation, financial service regulation will be severe, taxes will be raised and the current administration in Washington is anti-business. The handling of the British Petroleum oil spill, the firing of General Stanley McChrystal and the uncertain progress in Afghanistan and Iraq have eroded confidence in the administration, and this has shown up in the decline in the President’s approval ratings.

The hostility and partisanship on the part of both Republicans and Democrats and the preoccupation with the outcome of the November elections rather than what seems to be in the best interest of the American people makes many feel that our government is dysfunctional. As for business itself, the oil spill in the Gulf raised the issue of whether companies care more about profits and executive bonuses than their employees and the community. Goldman Sachs, arguably the leading investment banking firm, agreed to pay the largest Securities and Exchange Commission settlement ever, $550 million, to put fraud charges behind it. Finally the 3Flash crash ́ in May and high-frequency trading have made investors think that technology has gone too far and long-term fundamental portfolio managers don¶t have a chance against quantitatively based strategies with a short-term horizon.

Against this background it is a wonder that the stock market ever has an up day.

