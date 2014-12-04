Byron Wien Made 10 Big Predictions For 2014 -- Here's How They're Doing

At the beginning of 2014, Blackstone Group vice chairman Byron Wien released his 10 surprise predictions for the markets and the economy.

Wien is a legend on Wall Street, and his predictions are widely read and circulated at the beginning of the year.

But with 2014 winding down and people starting to look ahead to what 2015 holds, it is only right that we take a look back and see how Wien did this year.

Wien calls his predictions “surprise” predictions that the average investor would only assign a 1-in-3 chance of happening. And following form, Wien got some of these calls really right, some of them really wrong, and only a few were anywhere in-between.

We scored Wien’s predictions simply: 0 points for wrong predictions, 1 point for correct predictions, and 0.5 for predictions that were right down the middle.

