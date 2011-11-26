An NBA Player Is Playing Pick-Up Basketball At A Prison During The Lockout

Photo: ESPN.com

When NBA owners locked out its players, one player decided to take his talents to the locked up.As in prisoners.



Byron Mullins didn’t need to head to Turkey or a star-studded exhibition to work on his game. He stayed in his home state of Ohio to play inside the walls of Ross Correctional Institution, writes ESPN’s Anna Katherine Clemmons in an interesting story.

Starting in mid-July, the Oklahoma City Thunder centre began playing pickup games against level 2 and 3 prisoners – considered medium and “close” security, respectively.

Mullins hasn’t lost a game, but that doesn’t mean his opponents haven’t been competitive.

“Honestly, what surprised me most coming in here was how good these guys are,” Mullins told Clemmons.

In high school, Mullins and a friend actually taught basketball clinics and talked to troubled teens in an Ohio juvenile detention centre. The experience never left him and he was eager “to get back into it.”

And it’s clearly had a positive effect on his opposition.

“It gives you something to look forward to,” Ryan Janes, an inmate, said. “A lot of these guys aren’t going home, so when they get the opportunity to play someone of that skill set, it makes their day.”

Read the full ESPN story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.