NFL Draft prospect jumps ridiculously high, historically far at the combine

Every year there’s one unknown NFL Draft prospect who jumps out of the gym at the combine.

This year, that guy is UConn cornerback Byron Jones.

Jones, who missed much of the season with a shoulder injury, helped his draft stock by posting some ridiculous results in the broad jump and vertical leap.

He jumped 12 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump. That’s eight inches farther than anyone else at the combine. According to Fox’s Bruce Feldman, it’s a combine record and would be a world record:





His vertical leap was just as impressive. He jumped 44.5 inches, which ESPN reports is a half-inch below the highest combine leap in nine years.

It’s like he’s on an elevator (via SBNation):





Jones was ranked 24th among cornerbacks coming into the combine by NFL.com. That means he was a fringe prospect to even get drafted. It’s safe to say teams will give him a second look after what he did on Monday.

Holy smokes a 12’3 broad jump by Connecticut’s Byron Jones. NFL people love this guy.

— Dan Kadar (@MockingTheDraft) February 23, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.