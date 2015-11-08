A Byron Bay surfer is fighting for life after being struck by lightning

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by lightning while surfing near the holiday town of Byron Bay on the New South Wales north coast this morning.

ABC News reports that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was in the surf at Suffolk Park, just south of Cape Byron, when the lightning hit around 10am.

The wild weather forced the cancellation of a junior surfing contest just 100 metres away.

Contest organiser Brett Fasso told the ABC the storm “hit just like a bomb” and they left without realising the man had been struck.

He was brought ashore by the friends he was surfing with and transferred to Tweed Heads hospital.

This latest incident comes in a wild week of weather along the eastern seaboard, from a tornado warning in Melbourne to golf ball-sized hailstones hitting south-east Queensland overnight, with flash flooding and blackouts around Brisbane and Moreton Bay region.

