Some Byron Bay landlords are bypassing the usual real estate channels to help locals find rentals ahead of newcomers

Amid skyrocketing rent, some landlords in the Byron Shire are bypassing agencies and opting to offer properties to private networks through social media and word of mouth.

“It’s probably an indicator of just how dramatic the changes to Byron have been…that people are starting to make their decisions in that way,” Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenant’s Union said.

Mel* said she didn’t even consider using an agency when she and her long-term partner were asked to leave the house they rented in the Byron Shire.

With rental prices through the roof and some tenants offering up to a year’s rent in advance, she said the chances of finding a new home within her budget would be next to impossible.

Across the Byron Shire, locals are sharing messages about available rental properties with their communities in both private and public Instagram and Facebook groups, in order to bypass agents and other official channels, and as a bespoke effort to address the current rental shortage.

While using community Facebook and other groups to connect with networks offering rentals is a widespread practice, Business Insider Australia is aware of a number of landlords who live in the area who are increasingly usingh these social platforms to advertise properties directly to locals, in the hope of helping them access a market that is increasingly being cut off from them.

These people are serving an increasingly desperate group of displaced people who are cut off from the formal rental market by newcomers who are willing and able to pay rent up to a year in advance to secure properties.

Mel, who requested her real name not be used, was most recently living regionally outside of Byron Bay’s town with her partner.

She said her landlord asked her to leave with two weeks’ notice rather than the four weeks legally required.

Mel is now using community Facebook groups and her network of friends to find a new rental.

“We use word of mouth contact with people and we use our connections with other people,” she said.

She said she didn’t bother using an agency because of the high cost of offered rentals, pushed up by demand that has led people to go to extreme lengths to win leases.

“People are offering one year’s rent in advance,” Mel said. “It’s very difficult to go on the official website, real estate agencies.”

Mel gave an example of a friend who lives in Suffolk Park and used to pay $550 weekly to rent a house who was forced to leave when the rent was bumped to $700.

“But some people can pay,” Mel said.

Regional Australia recorded an annual rate of rental growth of 12.5% in September 2021, the highest rate on record since CoreLogic began its index in 2005.

Hans Lovejoy, editor of regional newspaper The Echo, said these stories have become more common over the past two years.

Lovejoy told Business Insider Australia he knows of people who hold rental properties in the area who are “reluctant to list them” with an agency because “they know they’ll be swamped.”

“A lot of the time I think all these places are going sort of like behind the scenes and on social media,” he said.

Some were taking an even more targeted approach to ensuring properties went to people in the area.

“Two close friends of mine have got houses…and they’re not really even going to put it on social media or try and advertise, they just want to find someone who they know.”

‘It’s not surprising this is happening’

Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenants’ Union, told Business Insider Australia this activity made sense considering the state of the rental market in coastal towns, including the Byron Shire.

Ross said while there’s a long history of renters using Gumtree, which has now been eclipsed by Facebook groups to find rentals, “it’s not surprising this is happening.”

“It’s probably an indicator of just how dramatic the changes to Byron have been…that people are starting to make their decisions in that way,” he said.

Ross said while it was positive in terms of getting people in the area into housing, he said it was also a sign of the depths of the current crisis.

“Really what we ultimately need is an actual strategy from the government around ensuring that communities aren’t being displaced by property investment decisions,” he said.

Across the regional areas that have seen an influx of new residents thanks to an exodus away from capital cities, landlords have been able to jack up the price of rental properties. Another trend has been the conversion of rentals into Airbnbs that are then offered as long-term bookings.

“What we’ve seen up and down the coast over the last year is people being evicted so that the new people coming in from out of town who are paying a higher rent that the landlord can cash in on that and make sure that maximising their rent.”

Capital cities lost 11,800 people to internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021, according to ABS figures.

Ross said it was also reflective of a reaction to the transfer of decision-making from landlords to agents that leads to agencies making decisions according to their interests in maximising profits over the preferences of landlords.

“It’s a reasonable assumption that you know that an investor wants the highest return,” Ross said.

“But in these kinds of situations it kind of shows that actually, for some landlords, there is a difference there, they actually want something different.”

‘Not a silver bullet’

Michael Lyon, Mayor of Byron Shire, told Business Insider Australia the council has several longer-term initiatives, along with some emergency measures, to address the shortage of affordable rental properties.

Chief among them is legislation to place a 90 day cap on holiday letting in residential areas.

They are also working to secure land for a slew of small, movable homes that can provide transitional housing for those currently experiencing homelessness or insecure housing as a result of being kicked out of rentals in the area.

Lyon is confident this will have a “big impact,” though he conceded it’s only a piecemeal solution to a wider problem.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but it’ll be a pretty good bronze.”

Other initiatives include an affordable housing development in Mullumbimby, on council land with 300 dwellings.

Additionally the council is collaborating with the state government on a contribution scheme in which any new new land projects provide 20% of the property to council, a model that will lock in land for affordable housing in perpetuity.

“When someone moves on and they sell the building today, the increase in the value of land doesn’t factor into affordability,” Lyon said.

There have been delays at a council level due to the pandemic, along with staffing changes that have forced them onto the back foot.

But Lyon is confident the work the Byron council is doing could be a template for other regional councils facing similar challenges.

“It’s clear the crisis is growing. Trends aren’t good.”

“We think they will work,” he said. “They just need to be enacted by the state government.”