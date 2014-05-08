The 13 Best BYOB Restaurants In New York City

Per Se recently announced that it would start allowing diners to bring their own bottles of wine to the 3 Michelin-star restaurant — for a whopping $US150 corkage fee.
This move got people talking, but Per Se is certainly not the first restaurant to allow diners to bring their own bottles. Dozens of other NYC restaurants feature BYOB policies — and it’s not just the cheap hole-in-the wall joints that you’d expect.
Here are 13 great NYC restaurants that offer BYOB policies. We’ve noted the corking fee for the restaurants that have one.
This Upper East Side Turkish restaurant is a local favourite for its delicious kebabs, wide assortment of hot and cold appetizers, and its BYOB policy. It's tiny, but gets packed.
NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio claims that Di Fara serves the best pizza in NYC, and New Yorkers love it so much that they regularly wait in line for two hours just to taste the chewy, delicious pizza.
Keens is one of the oldest steakhouses in Manhattan, and it's still beloved for its juicy cuts of steak. The classic steakhouse in Midtown West allows diners to bring in their own bottles of wine for a $US20 corking fee.
Located on bustling St. Mark's Place, La Palapa serves refined authentic Mexican dishes, like Cochinita Pibil or shrimp A La Diabla. You can bring your own bottle of wine without paying a corking fee.
This quaint West Village restaurant serves Mediterranean-American cuisine in a setting that's famous for being the backdrop on the TV show, Friends. They serve plenty of great wines, but if you choose to bring your own, you'll pay a $US50 corking fee.
575 Henry St., Cobble Hill, Brooklyn
New Yorkers rave about the pizza at this cozy, candle-lit restaurant in Cobble Hill. Diners can watch the pizzaiolas make the thin-crust pizza right in front of them, while drinking their favourite wine or beer. It's cash only, and there's no corkage fee.
Locations in Midtown and Chinatown
Waiters carve up crispy, succulent Peking ducks in front of diners and then prepare pancakes filled with the sliced duck, scallions, and hoisin sauce at the Peking Duck House.
Located near the West Chelsea art galleries, the Red Cat features a Mediterranean-American menu and an eclectic decor. Guests can bring their own bottles of wine but they will have to pay a $US25 corkage fee, and there's a limit of one bottle per two people.
The quaint French bistro in a quiet corner of the West Village lets diners bring in their own bottles of wine for no corking fee. Pair your favourite bottle of wine with classic French dishes like Steak Au Poivre or Grilled Chicken Paillard.
Authenticity rules in this Sunset Park taco joint, which offers a huge range of options at low prices. The New York Times called Matamoros' tacos some of the best in New York City. Pick up a six-pack of Pacifico before enjoying Matamoros' tasty fare.
Scalini Fedeli, consistently ranked one of New York's top Italian restaurants, combines Northern Italian cuisine with impeccable service. The menu is pricey, but save by bringing your own bottle of red. The corkage fee is $US45 a bottle.
