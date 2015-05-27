Golfer who won European Tour event says he started playing golf because he wasn't athletic enough for table tennis

23-year-old golfer Byeong-hun An took home the BMW PGA Championship title on the European Tour, finishing 21-under par, upsetting the favourite Rory McIlroy.

In an interview after the tournament, An called his parents, Jae-hyung An and Jiao Zhimin, both medalists in table tennis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, his inspiration, but noted that golf is more his speed:

“I mean, I wasn’t very — I wasn’t an athlete guy I think. Probably golf is the only sport I can play. I’m really slow and heavy [laughing]. I’ve never thought about playing table tennis. That’s what my parents said, too, I don’t think you can play table tennis. I don’t think I’m quick enough.”

Listed at 6’2″, 209 pounds, An is bigger than most golfers. McIlroy is listed at 5’9″, 161 pounds, for example, and Masters winner Jordan Spieth is listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds.

According to ESPN’s Alex Perry, An’s win moved him into the top-60 in the world and got him an invitation to the U.S. Open in June and Open Championship in July.

