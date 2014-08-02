Bye Eric, Hello Gold. Sally Pearson Wins After A Worrying Week At The Commonwealth Games

Sally Pearson after winning the 100m hurdles event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photo: Alex Livesey/ Getty

Australian champion hurdler Sally Pearson has taken out gold in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games.

After one of Australia’s most shocking coaching scandals at a Commonwealth Games, Pearson had last laugh.

Head athletics coach Eric Hollingsworth was suspended after saying she set a bad example for younger athletes just, prior Pearson’s first event.

What better way to stick it to him than winning the 100th gold medal by an Australian woman in track and field at the Commonwealth Games.

Pearson’s winning time of 12.67s was just off the Games record of 12.65 but was the fastest she has run in six months.

After the race she told the press about the week leading up to the race.

“It’s been pretty tough, it’s been very distracting but I have forced myself not to go there and put myself into this headspace that I know is positive. Obviously I am going to address the issues but not now hopefully with a gold medal around my neck,” she said.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.