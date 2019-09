Freight Forward Agreement derivatives (FFA’s) for dry bulk shipping point to a falling Baltic Dry Index (BDI). The BDI is the index for dry bulk commodity shipping rates. This applies for FFA’s related to all major ship classes.



Sure FFA markets can sometimes be wrong, but ignore them at your peril.

(Via Ship Broker Barry Rogliano Salles)

