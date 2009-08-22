BYD Prepares For An American Invasion In 2010

Chinese battery/car company BYD is preparing for an American invasion in 2010, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.



As you probably know, this is the company that Warren Buffett invested in last year, after Charlie Munger talked him into it. As you probably also know, the investment has shot up 430% in the past 11 months.

BYD wants to sell a few hundred all-electric sedans for $40,000 in a few American markets next year. BYD will do a new share sale in China to finance the move into the U.S.

