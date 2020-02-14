The largest electric coach bus in the US is this 45-foot long double decker that can seat 77 and go 230 miles on a single charge

BYD has created a fully electric 45-foot double-decker coach bus and is now introducing it to the US market.

The bus has a maximum range of 230 miles and can seat 77 people.

Its creator also claims it can be used for public transit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

BYD has created a 45-foot electric double-decker coach bus that has a range of 230 miles, model number C10MS.

The zero-emissions double-decker known C10MS was unveiled at the United Motorcoach Assocation’s expo in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Inside EVs. The company is now introducing it to the US market.

Founded in 1995, the Chinese company claims the C10MS is the biggest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world for three years now. It builds the bus in its 450,000-square-foot factory in China and maintains its North American branch in Los Angeles.

BYD also has a full line of products besides its electric double-decker buses. Its product and concept arsenal also includes non-double decker motorcoaches, semi-truck cabs, garbage trucks, forklifts, energy storage units, taxis, and skyrails, all fully electric.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside:

BYD claims this is the largest electric coach currently on the road and also has the possibility to be used as public transit.

It can seat up to 77 people and has two wheelchair-optimised spots.

The bus uses iron-phosphate batteries that are non-toxic and safe “in the most extreme conditions,” according to BYD. Because the coach runs on electric motors, there are no emissions or air pollution.

It also allows the coach to be cheaper to maintain and own than a bus that runs on diesel or compressed natural gas, according to its maker.

The double-decker is 45 feet long, 8.47 feet wide, and 13.35 feet tall.

The coach can hit 65 mph and has a range of 230 miles, which is just 20 miles fewer than Lordstown Motor’s upcoming electric pickup truck. It also has a turning radius of less than 49 feet.

Source: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.