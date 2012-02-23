By The Time You Hit 50, You'll Blow Nearly $2 Million On Living Expenses

Photo: Flickr / Alex E. Proimos

Living to 100 will cost you a shocking $3.5 million over your lifetime, reports SmartMoney’s Jonnelle Marte.Using data from the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics, Marte revealed that nearly half of that $3.5 million will be spent by your 50th birthday.



Boomers in their 60s will spend the most as they transition into retirement, mostly on housing.

Nearly $155,500 will go to their mortgage, utilities and home decor.

But while 60-somethings will spend the most, they may have the most fun: $46,700 goes to entertainment and eating out.

Of course with age comes rising costs of health care.

For that, 70-somethings will shell out $56,500, while 80-somethings will spend 57% more for health insurance and half as much on entertainment as 50-somethings.

90-somethings will spend roughly $190,200 on nursing homes, out-of-pocket long-term care and assisted living.

These figures are frightening given that 25% of American workers feel lousy about their retirement savings and only four per cent of employers in a survey felt their employees had enough socked away for their golden years.

Now see 12 reasons making a will should be priority this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.