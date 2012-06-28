BY THE NUMBERS: The '50 Shades Of Grey' Phenomenon

Shutterstock



E.L. James’ popular erotic series, “50 Shades of Grey” has taken America by storm. The sexy “Twilight” fan fiction that follows naive college graduate Anastasia Steele and the handsome, dominant billionaire Christian Grey has transformed the way women are reading porn—the book just became the first to sell more than 1 million copies on the Amazon Kindle.

The novels quickly rose among best-selling lists, copies are flying off shelves faster than book stores can stock them and its popularity has spiked sex toy sales across the nation. And, now, it’s being turned into a film.

Just how big has the 50SoG phenomenon become? We’ve broken down some stats. (Don’t worry, we don’t have 50.)

