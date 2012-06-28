BY THE NUMBERS: The '50 Shades Of Grey' Phenomenon

Shutterstock
E.L. James’ popular erotic series, “50 Shades of Grey” has taken America by storm. The sexy “Twilight” fan fiction that follows naive college graduate Anastasia Steele and the handsome, dominant billionaire Christian Grey has transformed the way women are reading porn—the book just became the first to sell more than 1 million copies on the Amazon Kindle.
The novels quickly rose among best-selling lists, copies are flying off shelves faster than book stores can stock them and its popularity has spiked sex toy sales across the nation. And, now, it’s being turned into a film.
Just how big has the 50SoG phenomenon become? We’ve broken down some stats. (Don’t worry, we don’t have 50.)
The first book in the series, '50 Shades of Grey' became the fastest-selling paperback book ever beating out J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series.
To put this in perspective, as of May 2012, J.K. Rowling, the creator of the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has earned $17 million this year. Rowling recently dropped off Forbe's billionaire list this year. In 2011, the author was estimated to be worth $1 billion.
'Twilight' author Stephenie Meyer's net worth is estimated at $125 million.
This is $2 million more than Dan Brown's 'DaVinci Code' series sold.
In total, 10 studios sparred over getting rights to the film adaptation of 50 Shades including Fox 2000, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Paramount.
'50 Shades of Grey' has sold six times more Kindle ebooks than print books.
In the U.K., more than 2.75 million copies have been sold.
This number broke the previous paperback novel sales record of 141,000 made by children's book, Brisingr, in 2008.
The extreme demand for books have accounted for as much as a 25 per cent boost in adult fiction sales.
'50 Shades Darker,' the second book in the series, has topped the list for 15 weeks.
In comparison, J.K. Rowling's first four Harry Potter books were in USA's top 10 for 13 straight weeks, while the 'Twilight' series stayed among the best sellers for 52 consecutive weeks.
Locations visited included Miami, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York City and Washington, D.C.
The entire series was originally 'Twilight' fan fiction called 'Master of the Universe.'
James wrote the series under pen name, 'Snowqueens Icedragon.'
Celebs who have parodied and done readings of the series include Selena Gomez, Gilbert Gottfried, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Stewart and the Saturday Night Live mother's day sketch.
1: Similarly titled book: 'Between Shades of Grey.' People have accidentally purchased the award-winning novel by Ruta Sepetys in place of James' naughty thriller. Yikes.
1: Knock-off book -- 30-five Shades of Grey
275: Number of times the words sex is mentioned including variations 'sexting' and 'sexual.'
73: Number of times Ana rolls her eyes (not necessarily at title character, Christian).
30: Number of times Ana bites her lip.
25: Number of times Ana refers to herself 'exploding' around Christian.
