By The Numbers: Ben Nelson's Stunning Political Suicide

This is what it looks like to commit political suicide in all its gory details.



Some of you may want to close your laptops now.

For the rest of you, here is the latest Rasmussen Poll on Ben Nelson, the Nebraska Democrat who delivered Democrats the crucial 60th vote on healthcare.

If Governor Dave Heineman challenges Nelson for the Senate job, a new Rasmussen Reports telephone survey shows the Republican would get 61% of the vote while Nelson would get just 30%. Nelson was reelected to a second Senate term in 2006 with 64% of the vote.

Nelson’s health care vote is clearly dragging his numbers down. Just 17% of Nebraska voters approve of the deal their senator made on Medicaid in exchange for his vote in support of the plan. Overall, 64% oppose the health care legislation, including 53% who are Strongly Opposed. In Nebraska, opposition is even stronger than it is nationally.

50-six per cent (56%) of voters in the state believe that passage of the legislation will hurt the quality of care, and 62% say it will raise costs.

Now, watch what happens if Nelson tries to stab his party in the back at the last minute by thwarting reform. His constituents will love him for it!

When survey respondents were asked how they would vote if Nelson blocks health care reform, 47% still pick Heneman while 37% would vote to keep the incumbent in office. 20 per cent (20%) of those who initially said they’d vote for Heineman say they’d switch to supporting Nelson. Another six per cent (6%) of Heineman supporters say they’re not sure what they’d do if Nelson stops the health care plan from becoming law.

