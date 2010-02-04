By Standing Behind Greece, Europe Just Made Portugal The New Sacrificial PIIG

Joe Weisenthal
cutepigs tbi

This morning, the EU announced that it stands by Greece’s new budget.

Great, maybe that will give investors confidence that they don’t have to worry about Greece actually missing a payment.

But now there’s a new loser: Portugal. It’s the weak link for Europe to throw to the wolves.

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard:

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds jumped 21 basis points yesterday as funds switched their fire to the next “domino”, questioning whether the government of Jose Socrates can deliver spending cuts without a parliamentary majority. “The lightning rod has been passed to Portugal: who is next – Spain?” asked Marc Chandler, from Brown Brothers Harriman.

Read the whole story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.