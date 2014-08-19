By Selling One WordPress Theme This Pakistan-Based Developer Is Now Building A Huge House For His Family

ThemeFusion developer Muhammad Haris is building his dream home.

Avada, the highest selling WordPress theme on Australian tech site ThemeForest, has made its duo creative team, who call themselves ThemeFusion, more than $4 million in sales.

Based in Lahore, Pakistan, developer Muhammad Haris partnered with US-based designer Luke Beck to start their WordPress development venture.

“Right now we sell only one theme, Avada, which has over 60,000 copies sold,” Haris said.

Muhammad Haris.

The website theme’s success is now enabling Haris to build his dream family home in Pakistan.

The three story building will house his entire family.

“We live in an extended family system. We are able to build this house thanks to selling one theme on ThemeForest,” Haris said.

Envato CEO, the company which owns ThemeForest, Collis Ta’eed describes Avada as the “Swiss Army Knife” of website themes.

“It does everything,” he said. “The WordPress themes tend to be the largest component of the business.”

Here’s the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.