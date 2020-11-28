This startup wants you to pay $8 a month to offset all the single-use plastic you consume

by Humankind By Humankind.

By Humankind, a personal care products maker that doesn’t use single-use plastics in its offerings has launched “Plastic, Neutral,” a subscription service that allows customers to offset their single-use plastic footprint.

According to the company, the average person creates about 22 pounds of single-use plastic waste monthly, and $US8 per month can offset this footprint.

According to By Humankind’s co-founder and CEO, Brian Bushell, $US5 will go towards the “recovery of ocean-bound plastic,” and $US3 will go to “program administration.”

Bushell predicts most of its customers will take advantage of this subscription service.

The subscription service is straightforward and doesn’t involve any in-person action: all customers have to do is pay $US8 per month.

According to the company â€” which partnered with Plastic Bank for the service â€” the average person creates about 22 pounds of single-use plastic waste monthly. To combat this, the $US8 will go to removing 22 pounds of plastic waste from around the world, creating what By Humankind’s co-founder and CEO Brian Bushell calls “an offsetting ecosystem that keeps an individual’s plastic footprint at ‘neutral.'”



“We didn’t create ‘Plastic, Neutral’ to sell more product,” Bushell wrote to Business Insider in an email interview. “We created it to drive awareness around the global crisis of single-use plastic waste and give people a simple tool to do something about it.”

“If we are able to appeal to a larger audience who integrate By Humankind products into their daily routines and thus eliminating single-use plastics, that is a bonus,” Bushell continued.

According to Bushell, $US1 is the equivalent of retrieving and recycling 4.4 pounds of single-use plastic. Therefore, of the $US8, $US5 will go towards the “recovery of ocean-bound plastic,” and $US3 will go to “program administration,” creating what Bushell calls a “bridge” to a no-waste future.

According to Bushell, Plastic Bank “monetizes the retrieval of ocean-bound plastic.” This means those collecting the plastics will get a “premium,” and their collected goods will then be made available for companies who want to use recycled plastics. This creates what Bushell calls a “closed-loop supply chain” that benefits even the plastic collectors.



Most of the company’s customers â€” which run all demographics, according to Bushell â€” purchase By Humankind’s products to partake in the sustainability-focused, anti-single-use plastic movement that has gained traction in recent years.

As a result, Bushell predicts most of its customers will use this new “Plastic, Neutral” subscription service.

