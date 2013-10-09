By Christmas We Should Know Whether The Australian Automotive Industry Can Work

Photo: Getty/ Ian Waldie

Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane says the Productivity Commission will release a report on the Australian automotive industry by Christmas.

“We are trying to put together a process where we can assess through the Productivity Commission whether or not we can make the car industry viable,” Macfarlane told reporters today, according to AAP.

Australia’s auto industry has been under cost pressure, and companies are deciding if they will continue to make cars in the country.

Macfarlane has met with representatives from Holden and Toyota recently to discuss federal funding. Earlier reports said it would cost Holden $600 million to shut its Adelaide production plant, and that the company would see how much the government would help it before it made a decision on the factory.

Ford has already said it will stop making cars in Australia after 2016, since it’s too expensive.

