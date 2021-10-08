BWS is giving away free 6-packs this October. Here’s how to get yours.

Image: Supplied

BWS is running a drinks special to encourage sharing a drink with friends.

Buy two XXXX DRY or James Squire Zero six-pack, get the second one free.

The last (almost) two years have been a hard slog for all of us, and especially to those of us who have been in extended lockdown. Now the vaccine has been rolled out, things are changing, and that means it’s time to get social. It also means we all deserve free drinks.

Apparently, BWS agrees with that sentiment, because they’re offering free six-packs from October 8th until stocks last.

When you head online and create a new BWS account, then buy two XXXX DRY or James Squire Zero six-packs, you’ll score the second one for free. From there you can either click and collect or get it delivered to your door. There are only 20,000 six-packs across the country to go around though, so you’ll want to get in sooner rather than later.

With news of new freedoms for New South Wales in October, and (almost) the rest of the country already gearing up for summer, this is pretty perfect timing.

With these new freedoms, NSW will be able to have up to 10 people over to their house (not including children under 12 years old), and outdoor gatherings can have up to 30 people at a time. That’s quite a lot of friends and family to share a drink with, and get some happy snaps of new memories (finally).

T&Cs apply and special instructions apply, which you can read here.