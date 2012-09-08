Look At The Buzzword-Filled Menus For Guy Fieri's New Restaurant In Times Square

Photo: AP

Eater has gotten hold of the menus for famed Food Network host Guy Fieri’s new restaurant, which opens in Times Square on Sunday.It’s packed full of every trendy food marketing buzzword out there. For instance, “chipotle” and “cajun” make multiple appearances.



“It’s Fieri’s own ‘No buzzword left behind’ initiative. But say what you will…the restaurant will do blockbuster business,” writes Scott Hume at Burger Business.

“If I still were compiling a Top 100 Independent Restaurants list for the late Restaurants & Institutions magazine, I’d be saving a spot for Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar.”

Here are the menus, via Eater:

Food



Cocktails



Beer and Wine



