BuzzNet Still Buying Music Sites, Adds Absolute Punk

BuzzNet, the music site that says it isn’t rolling up smaller music sites but does so anyway, has acquired another one: It has picked up Absolute Punk, says Absolute Punk CEO Jason Tate in a post on his site:



There have been some rumblings today that we have been “acquired” by Buzznet and I’m excited to let you know that — welp, it’s true

Basically not much will change other than AP will reap the rewards of engineering resources through the deal – which puts a smile on my face – that single mouse I had powering the site was getting very tired. I will continue to run the site and all the news and stories will continue to be written and reported by the writers you’ve grown to know, trust and love.

Earlier this year BuzzNet raised a $25 million round from investors including Universal Music Group, and has since acquired a handful of sites, including Stereogum (which it already owned a chunk of) and Nick Denton’s Idolator and online jukebox service QLoud. [Via The Daily Swarm]

Update: Here’s the press release.

Buzznet, (www.buzznet.com), the Web’s leading social media community for music, today announced the addition of Absolute Punk (www.AbsolutePunk.net). Founded in 2000, Absolute Punk is the premier destination for alternative music, industry news, reviews, interviews and community, and has become the top source of information for devoted music fans.



“The addition of Absolute Punk to our site helps us to deliver on our promise of making Buzznet the go to destination for all different kinds of fans across all genres of music,” said Scott Boyd, General Manager. “Buzznet is committed to delivering the most robust, diverse and all-encompassing music experience online. Absolute Punk’s loyal community and high quality editorial and social news database will only help to make the Buzznet music experience that much better for the fans.”



With an incredibly active community of more than 500,000 music fans, Absolute Punk provides one of the largest alternative music zines on the Web. Through forums, exclusive content and millions of community contributed posts, fans of alternative music ranging from punk, emo, hardcore and indie can discover new music and interact with other hard core fans of niche music genres.



“We are very excited about Absolute Punk’s future as a part of the Buzznet family,” said Jason Tate, Founder, AbsolutePunk.net. “This partnership will allow us to maintain our own individuality and editorial voice that is unique to Absolute Punk while providing us with valuable resources to achieve goals and grow in ways we never imagined would be possible.”



Buzznet recently announced the acquisition of famed indie music blogs Idolator and Stereogum, joining other Buzznet music offerings, including Vampire Freaks, the leading industrial music and gothic online community and FriendsOrEnemies, the favourite online destination for fans of top scene bands such as Fall Out Boy. With more than 10 million music fans, Buzznet.com is the Internet’s fastest growing music community.

