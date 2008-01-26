BuzzMachine, Live From Davos

Photo: Steve RosenbaumDidn’t make it to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland? See what you missed by reading CUNY prof Jeff Jarvis’ (SA 100 #25) notes, photos, and videos on his BuzzMachine blog.

Highlights: Video of Henry Kissinger using YouTube (embedded below), notes on the big wireless roundtable with Sony’s Howard Stringer, Google’s Eric Schmidt, and NBC’s Jeff Zucker, and “mogul casual” fashion tips for Robert Scoble.



