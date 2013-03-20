BuzzFeed's Native Ads Are Coming To Other Websites [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



BuzzFeed partnered with eight other publishers, including Thought catalogue and the Hairpin, to bring its clickable native ad content to other websites. “We always wanted the business not to be limited by the scale of our site,” BuzzFeed president Jon Steinberg told Ad Age. “That means figuring out places do what we do other than on Buzzfeed.com.” So get ready for a lot more sponsored listicles around the internet.

ShareThis completed a $23 million Series C funding round. The company also announced its acquisition of Socialize, an app which has been installed on more than 67 million devices and ups user engagement. The company now has total funding of $54 million.

13 years after introducing the “Zoom Zoom” campaign, Mazda is going in a new advertising direction. We’ll give you more news on the new focus of the campaign later on this week.

After two years on the job, Mark Hunter is leaving his post as chief creative officer at Deutsch LA. He joined from TBWA/London, and we don’t have word yet on where he’ll be going.

Michael Roarty, famous for his beer marketing skills and creator of the Anheuser-Busch “This Bud’s For You” campaign, died of a heart attack Saturday. He was 84.

Southwest Airlines has a new ad by TBWA/Chiat/Day.

