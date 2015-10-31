See BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti in person -- and hear him preach on the new age of advertising at IGNITION 2015

If there’s one brand that’s become a cultural bedrock for millennials by which all other publishers are measured, it’s BuzzFeed.

Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s founder and CEO, is the mastermind behind its success.

Once known for just lists and memes, BuzzFeed is the little startup that could, and would.

It’s evolved from a time suck to a formidable news and entertainment outlet, commanding 4 billion pageviews and 1.5 billion video views across its myriad channels as of September 2015.

On hand to discuss his career of digital domination at IGNITION: The Future of Digital, Peretti, who cofounded The Huffington Post, will join INSIDER editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson for a one-on-one interview Tuesday, December 8, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

For Peretti and BuzzFeed, 2015 has been a year of momentous growth. Many steps have been taken to beef up the company’s motion-pictures division, and Peretti’s made equal attempts to get serious — even political, with native advertising that’s attracted the likes of US President Barack Obama, US Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, and more. A decided push, no doubt, that comes ahead of what will be a hard-fought fight for the millennial vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Oh, and this August’s $US200 million in funding from NBCUniversal hasn’t cramped his style, either.

