Next Time You Post A Secret On Anonymous App Whisper, BuzzFeed Writers Will Decide Whether Millions Of People Should Read It

Whisper, one of the several anonymous secret-sharing apps that has cropped up in the last year, just inked a partnership with BuzzFeed that gives the publication extended access to its content,according to The New York Times.

Fifteen BuzzFeed writers will search the app for potential material and have access to its internal search engines to find more information. Whisper will also suggest ideas when it sees themes on the platform. The BuzzFeed writers can then turn those anonymous posts into stories.

Neetzan Zimmerman, the editor in chief of Whisper who joined the startup from Gawker in January, told The New York Times that the main reason for working with BuzzFeed was to extend the life of Whisper’s content, so it can “live somewhere forever.” Whether Whisper-posters want their confessions to be read by millions of people doesn’t really matter, because like Twitter, Whisper is a public platform.

Zimmerman also told the Times that the agreement with BuzzFeed isn’t exclusive, meaning that Whisper can share posts that could lead to stories with other publications, too, and that the decision to partner with BuzzFeed has nothing to do with the site’s competition with Gawker.

