BuzzFeed Plugging Advertisers' Viral Content Into New Ad Units

New York startup BuzzFeed, which specialises in viral content, is testing out new ad units which take advantage of the company’s technology to highlight an advertisers’ most popular content.



Here’s how it works: GE is running an Ecomagination contest. BuzzFeed tracks what’s popular on GE’s site. The thing people are clicking on the most at GE appears in the regular ad units running at Time.com or Huffington Post, BuzzFeed’s first two partners.

The box looks like content even though it’s an ad. Instead of a straight ad for a product, this is something users have shown some interest in, so it’s useful and it should have better click through rates.

It’s a smart use of BuzzFeed’s technology, and if it works it sets the company up to create an interesting ad network of sorts down the road.

