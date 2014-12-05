BuzzFeed Is Going To Spend At Least $245,000 To Buy Every Employee An Apple Watch

All 700+ BuzzFeed staffers will get a free Apple Watch when the product launches next year.

The gizmo is a reward for hitting traffic goals set by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti last month. Those goals included reaching 200 million unique visitors and 750 million video views in a single month.

On Thursday during a staff meeting, Peretti told the staff that the site passed those goals, a source told Business Insider.

Peretti later confirmed it to the world in a tweet:

Apple Watch FTW!!! Congrats to the BuzzFeed team on an amazing November!

— Jonah Peretti (@peretti) December 4, 2014

Assuming BuzzFeed buys staffers the cheapest watch ($US349), the bonus will cost the company at least $US245,000.

