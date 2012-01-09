BuzzFeed Has Raised A $15.5 Million Round

BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti

Viral media site BuzzFeed has raised $15.5 million in a Series C round, reports TechCrunch.The round was led by New Enterprise Associates and followed by Lerer Ventures, Hearst Media, Softbank, and RRE Ventures.



BuzzFeed will see a few notable personnel changes as well — Patrick Kerins, a general partner at NEA, has a spot on the BuzzFeed board and Huffington Post co-founder Ken Lerer will be promoted to BuzzFeed’s Executive Chairman.

Furthermore, former Huffington Post President Greg Coleman will join the BuzzFeed board as an advisor.

TechCrunch indicates that BuzzFeed “was accidentally profitable this summer before it started aggressively hiring and revenue has been growing more quickly than traffic.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.