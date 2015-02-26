BuzzFeed just launched its second app -- and it's like a Tinder for pictures of people's adorable pets

BuzzFeed has launched its second-ever app called Cute or Not, which lets you swipe through pictures of people’s adorable pets.

The concept for the app is pretty simple: You swipe right if you like a picture of a cute pet, and left if you don’t.

You can also upload pictures of your own pets, share your favourite pets on social media from the app, and earn badges as you keep playing.

You can also have your pet discovered and featured on BuzzFeed’s website. Cute or Not, which won’t have advertising, lets you vote on the cutest animals every day, and the top pets wind up on BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed actually launched a conceptual version of Cute or Not in 2012 on the animals vertical of its website, so the app starts with the idea of a cute pet-centric game and takes it one step further by putting it on your phone.

Cute or Not is BuzzFeed’s first venture into apps outside of the main BuzzFeed app. And it’s pretty on-brand with the viral side of BuzzFeed’s content.

Cute or Not is just the beginning of BuzzFeed’s app rollout: This year, the company plans to release more apps in news and video. BuzzFeed has been beefing up both the product and editorial sides of its mobile app team. In October, BuzzFeed hired Financial Times’

Stacy-Marie Ishmael to spearhead the editorial side of BuzzFeed News’ app.

Cute or Not is an iPhone-only app, and you can download it here.

