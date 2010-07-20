BuzzFeed Launches A "LOL, OMG, WTF" Deals Site

Wacky-Internet-meme aggregator BuzzFeed just launched a similarly wacky deals site.



The new BuzzFeed Deal of the Day site is actually a rev-share partnership with a site called Tippr, which will select “the most LOL, OMG, and WTF deals on the internet” for BuzzFeed’s visitors, president Jon Steinberg explains in a blog post.

Today’s deal, for example, is a $15 gift pack of bacon-flavored salt, aimed squarely at all the people on the Internet who think bacon is funny and delicious. The site is targeting ads on its bacon stories to the deal site.

The move comes as every startup and its uncle moves into the red-hot e-commerce deals industry, which recently saw Woot.com sell to Amazon and Groupon raise money at a stratospheric valuation.

Earlier: Here’s How BuzzFeed Plans To Turn Viral Content Into Cash

