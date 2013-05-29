BuzzFeed Is Teaming Up With CNN On A YouTube Project [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



BuzzFeed and CNN launched a co-branded YouTube channel. Svp of CNN Digital K.C. Estenson told the WSJ that “by pairing the journalistic strength and reach of the CNN brand with BuzzFeed’s unique editorial approach and young audience, our partnership will enable both organisations to engage new audiences.” Content will include new and vintage CNN footage mashups.

Staples picked Dentsu shops to handle its North American creative services.

72andSunny hired creative team Grant Holland and Gavin Milner on as group creative directors. The pair has worker together at Ground Zero, Ogilvy, Team One, and then 180 LA.

Clemenger BBDO won Tourism Australia’s $250 million account. DT, a part of Ogilvy Australia, will work on digital creative services.

Social media advertising platform Adly just raised $2 million in additional funding from GRP Partners and Siemer Ventures.

Larry Fish is leaving his post as CFO of McCann Erickson to be the president of chain Financier Patisserie.

Videology raised $60 million in a funding round.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Facebook Will Block Photos Celebrating Rape Following Ad Boycott

JCPenney Forced To Deny Tea Kettle Looks Like Hitler

AppNexus CEO Says ‘Multi-Billion Dollar Exit’ Expected

Victoria’s Secret Eats Humble Pie And Re-Hires Kate Upton

Astonishing Charles Bronson Ad From Japan Puts Old Spice Guy To Shame

Facebook Doesn’t Want You To See This Ad Because Of A Lawsuit From Eminem

Who Are The Most Powerful People In Mobile Advertising?

News Corp. Has A New Logo Based On Rupert Murdoch’s Signature

Pennsylvania Ad Agency Places ‘Hipsters Wanted’ Ad In New York Magazine

This PR Agency Wants To Hire A ‘Cat Video Technologist’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.