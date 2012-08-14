BuzzFeed Gets A Radio Show—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Buzz Feed

Internet meme-maker BuzzFeed announced that its expanding its antics from the web to an older form of media: the radio. Sirius XM approached the site about a weekly hour-long “BuzzFeed Radio” call-in show in which it provides the content, and Sirius handles selling the ad space. What do you think: WIN, LOL, or WTF?The Martin Agency laid off 38 employees Monday. The number represented six per cent of its staff.



Mountain Dew is crowdsourcing the name of its new drink. 4chan has some … interesting … suggestions.

Ole Smokey Moonshine, which claims to be Tennessee’s first legal moonshine, is premiering its first-ever national television campaign during Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

R/GA announces the launch and redesign of BAM.org. The shop collaborated with the theatre’s in-house web team pro bono.

Clemens Brandt, who used to be a BBDO NY executive producer, is now the EP of B-Reel Products’ NY office.

Dentsu has started DNA, a U.S holding unit that will house various digital shops.

Helping patients go mobile, Precision Health Media has partnered with various mobile shops, including AdTheorent and xAd, to launch ConditionMatch Mobile.

Shobha Sairam is Deutsch NY’s new SVP/group planning director. She previously worked at Mother, Vigilante, and Leo Burnett.

BlogFrog has chosen Jennifer Beaupre to lead its global marketing effort.

