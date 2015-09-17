BuzzFeed gets 21% of its traffic from Snapchat

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti has revealed where BuzzFeed gets its viewers from — and it’s great news for Snapchat.

Peretti told Recode’s Peter Kafka that his company gets a full 21% of its traffic from Snapchat content views. That’s astounding considering BuzzFeed only joined Snapchat’s “Discover” feature in late July.

Snapchat “Discover” is a feature that allows certain media partners (like BuzzFeed, Vice, and Mashable) to post content designed specifially for Snapchat. These stories are then available for 24 hours. Snapchat also recently tweaked the design of its app to display Discover more prominently.

Peretti also illuminated BuzzFeed’s other sources of traffic, which are as follows:

23%: Direct to the site or apps

14%: YouTube views

2%: Google search to the site

6%: Facebook traffic to the site

27%: Facebook native video

4%: Images on Facebook

21%: Snapchat content views

In August, BuzzFeed raised $US200 million in funding from NBCUniversal, at a reported $US1.5 billion valuation.

